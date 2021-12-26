Around the AFC: Week 16

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills moved back into the top spot in the AFC East after downing New England 33-21 on Sunday. Let’s take a look at what else happened around the AFC in Week 16.

Tennessee 20 San Francisco — FINAL (THURSDAY)

Even with a banged up offensive line, the Titans rallied back from a 10-point deficit and finished with a 44-yard game-winning field goal to top the 49ers on Thursday night. Ryan Tannehill finished with 209 yards and a touchdown, with 169 of those yards coming in the second half alone. Tennessee is now just one win away from clinching the AFC South. The Titans move to 10-5 on the season.

Green Bay 24 Cleveland 22 — FINAL (SATURDAY)

Aaron Rodgers broke the Packers’ all-time leader in touchdown passes on Christmas as they topped Cleveland 24-22. With Baker Mayfield in his first game back from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns almost came back from a 12-point second half deficit but fell short after Mayfield threw an interception with 43 seconds left in the game. The Browns drop to 7-8 on the season.

Indianapolis 22 Arizona 16 — FINAL (SATURDAY)

Even with four starting offensive lineman and All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the scrappy Colts topped the Cardinals on the road on Christmas night to win their third straight game. Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes and Jonathan Taylor ran for 108 yards in the victory over the listless Cardinals. Indy moves to 9-6 on the season.

Cincinnati 41 Baltimore 21 — FINAL

Joe Burrow threw for a franchise record 525 yards and four touchdowns and led the Bengals to sole possession of first place in the AFC North with a 20-point win over over banged up Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. Burrow completed 37 of 46 passes, with two touchdown passes to Tee Higgins, one to Tyler Boyd and one to Joe Mixon as the Bengals swept the Ravens for the first time since 2015. Cincinnati moves to 9-6, Baltimore drops to 8-7.

Kansas City 36 Pittsburgh 10 — FINAL

The Chiefs claimed their record sixth straight AFC West title in a 26-point rout over the Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City jumped out to a 25-0 lead at the half and added to it in the second half in a game that saw Patrick Mahomes throw for 258 yards and three touchdowns, accompanied by Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore combining for 98 yards on the ground. The Chiefs move to 11-4, the Steelers drop to 7-7-1.

Houston 41 LA Chargers 29 — FINAL

With more than a dozen players on both teams out in Week 16 due to COVID-19 protocols, the Texans ran all over the Chargers on Sunday. Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie QB Davis Mills threw for 254 yards and two more touchdowns in the Texans W. Justin Herbert threw for 336 yards with two touchdowns in the fourth and two interceptions. The Chargers move to 8-7, the Texans are now 4-11.

Las Vegas 17 Denver 13 — FINAL

The Raiders trailed by six points at the half, but Josh Jacobs turned up the heat in the second half and finished with 129 yards as Vegas stayed in the hunt in the playoffs with a four point victory over NFC West rival Denver. Derek Carr completed 20 of 25 passes for 201 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Raiders won their second straight. Las Vegas moves to 8-7 with the win, Denver moves to 7-8.

NY Jets 26 Jacksonville 21 — FINAL

In a battle of two of the worst teams in the NFL, the Jets held off the Jaguars to win their fourth game of the season. Even though Jacksonville outgained New York 384 yards to 373 yards, the Jets returned a kickoff for a touchdown and added a 54-yard Zach Wilson scramble for a TD to hand the Jags their 13th loss of the season.

Tampa Bay 32 Carolina 6 — FINAL

Tom Brady led the Buccaneers to their first AFC South title since 2007 with a 26-point victory over the Panthers. Brady finished with 232 yards and a touchdown, and connected with Antonio Brown 10 times for 101 yards in Brown’s first game since October 13th after dealing with an ankle injury and sitting out three games for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The Panthers are now 5-10 on the season.

The Miami Dolphins (7-7) play the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

AFC Standings in Week 16:

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) *Leads AFC West

Tennessee Titans (10-5) *Leads AFC South

Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) *Leads AFC North

Buffalo Bills (9-6) *Leads AFC East

Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

New England Patriots (9-6)

Baltimore Ravens (8-7)

Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

Denver Broncos (7-8)

Miami Dolphins (7-7)

Cleveland Browns (7-8)

New York Jets (4-11) — Eliminated from playoffs

Houston Texans (4-11) — Eliminated from playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) — Eliminated from playoffs