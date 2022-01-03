Around the AFC: Week 17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills topped the Atlanta Falcons 29-15 on Sunday and punched their ticket to the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons . Let’s take a look at the other games that happened around the AFC in Week 17.

Tennessee 34 Miami 3 — FINAL

The Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title on Sunday in a 31-point victory over the Dolphins, snapping Miami’s seven game winning streak. Ryan Tannehill was 13 of 18 for 120 yards, but the Titans run game was what shined in the win, with D’Onta Foreman rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown, and Dontrell Hilliard adding a 39-yard TD. With the win and Sunday’s Chiefs loss, Tennessee moves back into the top spot in the playoffs with an 11-5 record. The Dolphins move to 8-8 on the season and are eliminated from the playoffs.

Tampa Bay 28 NY Jets 24 — FINAL

The Tom Brady-led Buccaneers pulled off the comeback thanks to a 93-yard game winning drive in the 4th over the four-win Jets, but it was the antics of Antonio Brown that led the headlines on Sunday. The controversial wide receiver stormed off the field in the third quarter and ripped off his jersey and pads before making a shirtless exit in the fourth quarter, prompting Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians to say that Antonio Brown is no longer a Buc postgame.

New England 50 Jacksonville 10 — FINAL

With the Dolphins loss to the Titans, the Patriots are back in the playoffs for the first time since Tom Brady left for warmer weather in 2019. New England snapped a two-game losing streak with a 40-point victory over the listless Jags. The win gave Bill Belichick his 20th 10-win season as a head coach, tied for the most in NFL history with Don Shula. Mac Jones finished 22 of 30 for 227 yards and three touchdowns. The Pats are now 10-6 on the season.

Cincinnati 34 Kansas City 31 — FINAL

For the first time since 2015, the Bengals are back in the playoffs and clinched the AFC North championship after a dramatic win over the AFC leading Chiefs on Sunday. Ja’Marr Chase broke a NFL rookie record of 266 yards in the victory, while also setting a record for receiving yards in a season. Chase also caught three touchdowns. Coming off a huge Week 16 victory where he threw for over 500 yards, Joe Burrow threw for 466 yards and four TDs in the Bengals comeback victory. Patrick Mahomes was 26 of 35 for 259 yards and two touchdowns.

Las Vegas 23 Indianapolis 20 — FINAL

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson kicked a 33-yard field goal through the uprights to take down the Colts and remain in the playoff hunt on Sunday afternoon. Derek Carr finished 24 of 31 for 255 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the victory, with former Bill Zay Jones as his top receiver who finished with 8 catches for 120 yards. Josh Jacobs led the Raiders in rushing, with 16 carries for 63 yards and the first TD of the game. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor carried the ball for 108 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Both the Colts and Raiders move to 9-7 on the season.

LA Rams 20 Baltimore 19 — FINAL

In order to clinch a spot in the playoffs on Sunday, the Bills needed the Ravens to lose to drop to 8-8. It didn’t look like it was going to happen in the third quarter, with Baltimore up 16-7 over the dominant Rams. But a 13-point fourth quarter comeback from Matt Stafford, including a touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. with just 57 seconds left in the game, sealed the deal and lifted LA over the Ravens. Baltimore is now 8-8 on the season.

LA Chargers 34 Denver 13 — FINAL

After the Chargers dropped an embarrassing loss to the Texans in Week 16, their road to the playoffs got a lot harder. But Los Angeles is back in the drivers seat and controlling their postseason destiny thanks to a record-breaking day for Justin Herbert, who set the Chargers franchise single-season touchdown record after throwing his 34th and 35th touchdowns of the season on Sunday. Herbert finished 22 of 31 for 237 yards, and former Bills special teamer Andre Roberts returned a kick 101 yards for the score. The Chargers are now 9-7 on the season, Denver is 7-9.

San Francisco 23 Houston 7 — FINAL

The Texans dropped their 12th game of the season on Sunday in a 23-7 rout by the 49ers. The first team to be eliminated from the playoffs this season, Houston moves to 4-12 on the season and will finish their 2021 campaign next week when they host the Titans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) host the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on Monday Night Football.

AFC Standings as of Week 17:

Tennessee Titans (11-5) *Clinched AFC South

Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) *Clinched AFC West

Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) *Clinched AFC North

Buffalo Bills (10-6) *Clinched playoff berth

New England Patriots (10-6) *Clinched playoff berth

Indianapolis Colts (9-7)

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)

Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)

Miami Dolphins (8-8) — Eliminated from playoffs

Baltimore Ravens (8-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)

Cleveland Browns (7-8) — Eliminated from playoffs

Denver Broncos (7-9) — Eliminated from playoffs

New York Jets (4-12) — Eliminated from playoffs

Houston Texans (4-12) — Eliminated from playoffs

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) — Eliminated from playoffs