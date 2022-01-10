Around the AFC: Week 18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills won their fourth straight game 27-10 over the New York Jets to round out the season with an 11-6 record on Sunday evening. With the win and a loss by the Patriots, the Bills clinch the AFC East championship for the second straight season and head into the playoffs in the three seed. Let’s check out what happened in the other games in Week 18.

Miami 33 New England 24 — FINAL

The Dolphins opened up the season with a win over the Patriots, and ended the season with a win over the Patriots. After the season opener win, Miami went on a seven-game losing streak, sitting at 1-7 halfway through the season, before turning it around and winning eight of the last nine to finish with a 9-8 record. Miami fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday after the Dolphins missed the playoffs for the third straight season. After Sunday’s regular season finale loss to the Dolphins, the Pats will face the Bills for the third time in six weeks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday at 8:15 on CBS.

Cleveland 21 Cincinnati 16 — FINAL

With the majority of the Bengals starters sitting out in Week 18, the Case Keenum-led Browns topped Cincinnati and completed the sweep over the AFC North champs. Keenum connected on touchdown passes to Jarvis Landry and Demetric Felton. With the Bengals loss, Cincinnati drops from the three seed to the four seed in the playoffs. The Bengals will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the Wild Card Round on Saturday at 4:30pm on NBC.

Kansas City 28 Denver 24 — FINAL

In what turned out to be a Week 18 thriller at Mile High Stadium, the Broncos led the Chiefs for three quarters, but a massive 84-yard scoop and score by Chiefs rookie linebacker Nick Bolton gave Kansas City the four point victory over Denver to extend the Chiefs’ win streak to 13-games over the Broncos. The Chiefs locked in the two-seed with the season finale win. Kansas City will host the Steelers in the Wild Card Round on Sunday at 8:15pm on NBC.

Jacksonville 26 Indianapolis 11 — FINAL

The Colts needed just a Week 18 victory over the two-win Jaguars to secure their place in the postseason on Sunday. But in what would turn out to be a bizarre turn of events, Jacksonville clowned Indianapolis, holding the Colts to just 233 total yards, with the NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor clocking in at just 77 yards on the day. Indy scored a garbage time touchdown late in the fourth to keep from being absolutely blown out by 23-points in the embarrassing loss. The Colts finish the season with a 9-8 record.

Las Vegas 35 LA Chargers 32 — FINAL/OT

After the Colts lost to the Jaguars and the Steelers sitting in the last playoff spot because of the tie on their record, there was a playoff scenario that both the Raiders and Chargers could get into the postseason if the game ended in a tie. The Raiders looked like they had the game put away halfway through the fourth, leading LA 29-14 before Justin Herbert went on a tear in which he completed two fourth-down conversions to bring the game to 29-22, and then led his team 83-yards and completed two more 4th and 10 conversions to tie the game up at the end of regulation. OT was just as exciting, with the Raiders kicking a field goal on their first possession, the Chargers responding with a field goal of their own to tie the game again, and then the Raiders finishing the game with a game-winning 47 yard FG as the clock expired to send Las Vegas to the postseason. The Raiders will face the Bengals on Saturday at 4:30pm.

Pittsburgh 16 Baltimore 13 — FINAL/OT

In what very well could have been the last NFL game of his career, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger delayed his retirement a little longer as he led Pittsburgh to a 16-13 overtime victory over AFC North foe Baltimore on Sunday. With the lone tie on their record, the Steelers slipped into the playoffs with the win, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tennessee 28 Houston 25 — FINAL

After leading the Texans 21-0 at the half, Ryan Tannehill and the Titans had to put together late-game heroics after Houston scored 18 unanswered points in the last two quarters. Tannehill took the Titans on an eight play, 85-yard drive that ended in a TD to clinch the top spot in the AFC for the first time in 14 years.

AFC Playoff Standings:

Tennessee Titans (12-5) — First round bye Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) Buffalo Bills (11-6) Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) New England Patriots (10-7) Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

NFL Wild Card Weekend:

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals — Saturday, 4:30pm, NBC

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills — Saturday, 8:15pm, CBS

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sunday, 1pm, FOX

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys — Sunday, 4:30pm, CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs — Sunday, 8:15pm, NBC

Arizona Cardinals vs LA Rams — Monday, 8:15pm, ABC