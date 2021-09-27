Around the AFC: Week 3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are now 2-1 on the season after a massive Week 3 blowout victory over the Washington Football Team. Let’s take a look at how the rest of the AFC fared in this week’s edition of Around the AFC.

Las Vegas 31 Miami 28 — FINAL/OT

The Dolphins led by as much as 14-0 over the Raiders before Las Vegas scored 25 unanswered points. Late in the fourth, Miami kicked a field goal, Jacoby Brissett ran in a one-yard TD and the Dolphins got the two-point conversion with two seconds left in regulation to tie it up and send the game to overtime. The teams traded field goals in OT, but on the Raiders next and final possession, Daniel Carlson kicked a 22-yard field goal as time expired to send the Dolphins packing. Miami moves to 1-2 on the season, Vegas is a perfect 3-0.

New Orleans 28 New England 13 — FINAL

Mac Jones threw three interceptions on Sunday, including a pick-six, in the ugly loss to the Saints. Even though New England finished with 48 more yards than New Orleans, the offensive struggles continued for the Pats. The Saints sacked Jones three times and hit him 11 times. Jones finished the day 30/51 for 270 yards, one touchdown and three picks. The Patriots opened up the season 0-2 at home for the first time since 2000. New England is 1-2 through three games.

Denver 26 NY Jets 0 — FINAL

The Jets can’t get out of their own way this season. Behind a terrible offensive line, second overall pick Zach Wilson was sacked five times by the Broncos defense in Week 3 and picked off twice. Wilson also turned the ball over on downs two other times. The 0-3 Jets are just the third NFL team to lose a dozen consecutive games in September, joining the 1994-97 Saints and 2007-10 Rams.

LA Chargers 30 Kansas City 24 — FINAL

The Chiefs drop to 1-2 on the season for the first time since 2015 after a stunning upset by the LA Chargers on Sunday. With less than a minute left in the game, after forcing the Chiefs to turn the ball over for the fourth time of the game, the Chargers put the ball in Justin Herbert’s hands instead of kicking a game-tying field goal. Herbert hit back to back completions and a touchdown for the game winner. Patrick Mahomes finished with 260 yards, 3 TDs and an interception. Herbert threw for 281 yards and 4 TDs. The Chiefs are currently in last place in the AFC West.

Baltimore 19 Detroit 17 — FINAL

Justin Tucker set an NFL-record with his 66-yard game winning field goal to move the Ravens to 2-1 on the season after the close win over the Lions. Detroit made a late comeback and kicked a go-ahead field goal to take the 17-16 lead with just over a minute left in the game. Lamar Jackson got Baltimore over midfield with a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins with 7 seconds left to play, and after spiking the ball and throwing it away on the next snap, Tucker came out for the win. The ball doinked off the upright but had just enough juice to knock it through as the clock expired.

Tennessee 25 Indianapolis 16 — FINAL

The Tennessee Titans turned the ball over three times but managed to overcome their mistakes and top their division rivals. Ryan Tannehill threw for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns, and combined with Derrick Henry’s 113 yards on the ground, the Titans were able to score TDs instead of field goals, and that difference was what lost the game for the Colts. Tennessee is 2-1 on the season, Indianapolis is 0-3.

Cleveland 26 Chicago 6 — FINAL

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields got a rough introduction to the NFL on Sunday as the Browns curbstomped Chicago. Myles Garrett accounted for 4.5 of Cleveland’s 9 sacks on Fields, and the defense held the Bears to just one net yard passing. Cleveland outgained Chicago 418 to 47 in the win. The Browns move to 2-1 on the year.

Cincinnati 24 Pittsburgh 10 — FINAL

Without linebackers TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith, the Steelers defense did not record a single hit on Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Sunday, snapping a 75-game sack streak. Without the pressure, Burrow completed 14 of 18 passes for 172 yards, 3 TDs and an interception in the win. On the other hand the Cincinnati defense had no issue getting to Ben Roethlisberger, sacking Big Ben four times and picking him off twice. The Steelers are now 1-2, the Bengals are 2-1.