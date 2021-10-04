Around the AFC: Week 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills picked up their third win of the season in a dominant 40-0 shutout over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Let’s take a look at what else happened around the AFC in Week 4.

Tampa Bay 19 New England 17 — FINAL

After spending two decades with the Patriots, Tom Brady made his return to Foxborough on Sunday Night Football in a Gillette Stadium filled with fans of both teams wearing Brady jerseys. And like always, Brady came away victorious, thanks to a late field goal by Ryan Succop. The Pats tried to win the game with a field goal of their own, but the ball doinked off the upright to end the game. Mac Jones looked good in the matchup and finished the day 31 of 40 for 275 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots dropped their third straight home game, moving them to 1-3 on the season for the first time since 2001.

NY Jets 27 Tennessee 24 — FINAL/OT

Rookie QB Zach Wilson picked up his first win of his career after going 21 for 34 for 297 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets won their first game of the season. New York led 24-17 late in the fourth and tried to hold the Titans with 2:09 left to play, but Tennessee found a wide open Cameron Batson in the end zone for the game-tying TD. In overtime, the Jets took the lead with a 22-yard field goal. The Titans couldn’t score a touchdown on their possession and on their 49-yard field goal attempt, the ball sailed wide right to end the game. The Jets are 1-3 on the season, the Titans are 2-2.

Indianapolis 27 Miami 17 — FINAL

The Colts picked up their first win of the season and handed the Dolphins their third straight loss on Sunday in Indy. The Colts outgained Miami 349 yards to 203, and 139 yards to 35 on the ground. Carson Wentz finished the game 24/32 for 228 yards, Jacoby Brissett was 20 of 30 for 199 yards, but 123 of those passing yards didn’t come until the fourth quarter. This was the third straight game that the Dolphins gave up more than 20 consecutive points. Miami and Indianapolis move to 1-3 on the year.

Kansas City 42 Philadelphia 30 — FINAL

After back-to-back losses, the Chiefs got back in the win column on Sunday with a 12-point victory over the Eagles in which Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns for 278 yards and one interception, with the turnover being the one possession that the Chiefs did not score a TD. The Eagles had three touchdowns called back for penalties, and all three times settled for field goals instead, and that was the difference in the game. KC moves to 2-2 and will host the Bills for Sunday Night Football next week.

Cleveland 14 Minnesota 7 — FINAL

The Vikings scored first, but the Browns inked out the win with 14 unanswered points in the final three quarters to move to 3-1 on the season. The Cleveland running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt held it down on offense, combining for 169 yards and a touchdown to offset Baker Mayfield’s 15 for 33 for 155 yards performance.

Baltimore 23 Denver 7 — FINAL

The Ravens handed the Broncos their first loss of the season thanks to the outstanding play of Lamar Jackson, who threw for 316 yards and a touchdown. After an acrobatic touchdown catch by Marquise Brown in the second quarter, the only scoring came in the form of a pair of field goals from new NFL record-holder Justin Tucker. Baltimore has now won its last three games and moves to 3-1 on the year.

Green Bay 27 Pittsburgh 17 — FINAL

After trailing 7-0 to start the game, the Packers scored 27 of the next 30 points to squash the Steelers, the only team in the league that Aaron Rodgers hadn’t faced at Lambeau Field during the course of his career. Ben Roethlisberger threw his 400th career touchdown pass, but ended his day 26 of 40 for 232 yards and an interception. Since the season opening win over Buffalo, Pittsburgh has not won a game, and has been unable to score more than 17 points a game.

The 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders take on the 2-1 LA Chargers on Monday Night Football.