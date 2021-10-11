Around the AFC: Week 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills posted a huge 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football to move to 4-1 on the season. The Chiefs are now 2-3.

Here’s a look at what happened around the AFC on Sunday in Week 5.

Atlanta 27 NY Jets 20 — FINAL

A week after notching their first win of the season, the New York Jets’s comeback faltered 27-20 in Sunday’s overseas game in London against the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons were out in front for the entire game, and led by as much as 17-0 in the second quarter. The Jets put together a solid second half, outscoring Atlanta 17-7 in the final two quarters, but they would run out of time in the end. Zach Wilson finished the day 19 for 32 with 192 yards and an interception. The Jets move to 1-4 on the year.

Tampa Bay 45 Miami 17 — FINAL

In Jacoby Brissett’s third consecutive start of the season, the QB was 27 of 39 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but it would not be enough to stymie the red-hot Bucs. Tom Brady yet again tore up former AFC East foes on Sunday afternoon, throwing for 411 yards and five touchdowns in the 28-point victory over the Dolphins. Since the season opener win over the Patriots, Miami is winless. The Dolphins are 1-4 on the season.

New England 25 Houston 22 — FINAL

The Patriots put the entire game in rookie QB Mac Jones’ hands late in the game on Sunday, and he delivered, throwing a touchdown pass to tie the game up. From there, New England put together a 15 play, 85-yard drive that ended in a 21-yard game winning field goal by Nick Folk to secure the win. Jones threw for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception to get the Pats back in the win column. New England is now 2-3 on the season, the Texans are 1-4.

Tennessee 37 Jacksonville 19 — FINAL

After last week’s embarrassing loss to the winless Jets, the Titans rebounded on Sunday afternoon with an 18-point win to hand the Jaguars their fifth straight loss. Derrick Henry was electric in the win, racking up 130-yards and three touchdowns. The 3-2 Titans host the Bills in Week 6 on Monday Night Football.

LA Chargers 47 Cleveland 42 — FINAL

Justin Herbert shined in an absolute shootout victory over the Browns, throwing for 398 yards and four touchdowns in the crazy win. The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four in the final quarter when the teams scored a combined 41 points. Baker Mayfield was 23/32 for 305 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The Chargers are 4-1 on the season and lead the AFC West, the Browns are now 3-2.

Green Bay 25 Cincinnati 22 — FINAL (OT)

Sunday was not a good day to be a field goal in Cincinnati, and Packers kicker Mason Crosby felt that on a spiritual level, missing not one, not two, but three field goals through the course of the game. The first would have put Green Bay in the lead with 2:12 left, the second would have been the game winner with three seconds left in the game, and the third would have won the game in overtime. On the fourth and final FG try for Crosby after neither team scored in OT, the 49-yarder went through the uprights for the win. The Bengals move to 3-2 on the season after the loss.

Pittsburgh 27 Denver 19 — FINAL

The Steelers got back on track after losing the last three games on Sunday, but it did not come without the dramatics. A late comeback by Denver was stopped after a fourth-down interception in the end zone with 11 seconds left in the game. Ben Roethlisberger was 15 for 25 for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and rookie running back Najee Harris had a career-high 122 yards on 23 carries in the Pittsburgh victory. The Steelers are now 2-3 on the season.

Chicago 20 Las Vegas 9 — FINAL

The Bears defense stepped up to the task on Sunday and pretty much shut down the Raiders high-powered offense as Chicago handed Vegas their second straight loss on the season. Even though Derek Carr finished 22 for 35 with 206 yards and an interception, the Raiders couldn’t get the ground game going, with Josh Jacobs leading the team in rushing with 48 of the Raiders’ 71 yards. Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who was rocked in his first starts of the season two weeks ago, threw his first career touchdown pass in the victory. Las Vegas moves to 3-2 on the year.

The Ravens and Colts play on Monday Night Football.