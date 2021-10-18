Around the AFC: Week 6

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills take on the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football, so before tonight’s game, let’s take a look at what happened around the rest of the AFC in Week 6.

Dallas 35 New England 29 — FINAL/OT

In a Sunday afternoon thriller, the Cowboys handed the Patriots their fourth loss of the season with an overtime touchdown from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb. Dallas led 17-14 in the fourth quarter, but from there, the teams traded five scores in the final quarter of play, including two touchdowns in 16 seconds. Even with a solid performance from Mac Jones (15 of 21 for 229 yards, two TDs and an interception), Prescott was outstanding, going 35 of 51 for 445 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. The Cowboys have now won five straight; the Patriots are now 2-4 on the season.

Jacksonville 23 Miami 20 — FINAL

The Dolphins can’t win in the USA, and they can’t win in London either. In the NFL’s second game across the pond in two weeks, Miami lost on a last-second field goal that snapped the Jaguars’ 20-game losing streak. Trevor Lawrence was 25 of 41 for 319 yards and a touchdown in his first, and Urban Meyer’s first, NFL victory. Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field for the first time since his Week Two injury against the Bills, and he finished the day 33 of 47 for 329 yards, two TDs and an interception. Both the Dolphins and the Jaguars are now 1-5.

Baltimore 34 LA Chargers 6 — FINAL

The Ravens completely shut down red-hot Justin Herbert on Sunday and held the Chargers to just a single touchdown in a matchup of division leaders. Lamar Jackson was 19 of 27 for 167 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The Ravens also rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Baltimore’s defense held the Chargers to just 26 yards rushing, with Herbert leading the team in rush yards with 12. Herbert finished the day completing 22 of 29 passes for 195 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Ravens are now 5-1, the Chargers are 4-2.

Kansas City 31 Washington 13 — FINAL

Interceptions have plagued Patrick Mahomes so far this season, but even with two in the first half of Sunday’s game, the QB was able to turn it around in the final two quarters and score 21 unanswered points to beat Washington. Mahomes threw for 397 yards and two touchdowns, and his play complimented the Chiefs defense that held an opponent to under 29 points for the first time this season. Kansas City is now 3-3 on the year.

Arizona 37 Cleveland 14 — FINAL

Even with their head coach and star linebacker back at home after testing positive for COVID-19, the Cardinals remain unbeaten after a 23-point victory over the battered Browns on Sunday. Kyler Murray led Arizona to a win in Cleveland, throwing four touchdown passes for 229 yards in the win. A few weeks after dislocating his non-throwing shoulder, Baker Mayfield said it happened again on Sunday but that he was able to play through it. With the Browns injury list steadily growing, Kareem Hunt also left the game with a calf injury. Cleveland has now lost two straight under Kevin Stefanski for the first time. The Browns move to 3-3 on the season.

Las Vegas 34 Denver 24 — FINAL

Even after Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday, the Raiders didn’t let the distraction get in the way of Sunday’s game against AFC West foe Denver. Veteran QB Derek Carr led Vegas on the field, throwing 18 passes for 341 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders move to 4-2, Denver drops to 3-3.

Pittsburgh 23 Seattle 20 — FINAL

The Steelers are back on the right track after a three-game skid, and came away with their third W of the season thanks to a 36-yard field goal by Chris Boswell in overtime. Ben Roethlisberger threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, and rookie running back Najee Harris added 83-yards on the ground and caught his second TD of the season in the win.