Around the AFC: Week 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills got back in the win column on Sunday with a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins to move to 5-2. Let’s take a look at how the rest of the AFC fared in Week 8.

New England 27 LA Chargers 24 — FINAL

Former Chargers turned current Patriots safety Adrian Phillips was the difference in Sunday’s three-point New England victory, and a go-ahead pick-six sealed the deal for the Pats over the Chargers. Even with a struggling Mac Jones, all three phases of the game worked for New England (especially the special teams, with Nick Folk kicking four field goals in the win). Jones finished 18 of 35 for 218 yards. Justin Herbert had a tough time against the Patriots for the second straight season, and ended 18 of 35 for 223 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bills take on the Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

NY Jets 34 Cincinnati 31 — FINAL

The Jets are a part of the league’s biggest upset of the week yet again this season, with New York winning their second game of the season in a wild comeback victory over the Bengals. In his first career start, backup quarterback Mike White threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, caught a two-point conversion on the go-ahead score, and joined Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to throw for over 400+ yards in their first start. Buffalo hosts the Jets in Week 10.

Kansas City 20 NY Giants 17 — FINAL

The Chiefs saved themselves from starting the season 3-5, and it all came down to two Harrison Butker field goals in the fourth quarter to come away with the W. Patrick Mahomes threw for 275 yards, a touchdown and an INT. The Chiefs move to 4-4 on the season.

Tennessee 34 Indianapolis 31 — FINAL/OT

The Titans trailed the Colts 14-0 halfway through the first, but turned it around to outscore Indy 21-10 in the middle two quarters. The AFC South rivals traded touchdowns in the final minute and a half of play to send this one to overtime, and it was the Titans that ended on a win with a 44-yard field goal courtesy of Randy Bullock. A major development out of this game was the loss of league-leading rusher Derrick Henry, who broke his foot and underwent surgery on Tuesday morning.

Pittsburgh 15 Cleveland 10 — FINAL

The Browns and Steelers were tied 3-3 at the half of this AFC North rivalry game. With the loss of Pittsburgh kicker Chris Boswell in the second half due to a concussion, Pittsburgh managed to score the last two touchdowns (without extra points) in the final two quarters to come out with a five-point win, their third-straight victory. The Browns are now 4-4, the Steelers are 4-3 on the season.

LA Rams 38 Houston 22 — FINAL

Even though the Texans scored 22-unanswered points in the fourth, it was not enough to overcome the massive 38-point lead the Rams put up in the first three quarters. Davis Mills finished with his highest passer rating this season, going 29 of 38 for 310 yards, two touchdowns and a pick in the loss. The 7-1 Rams continue to impress this year, and Matt Stafford finished the night 21 of 31 for 305 yards and three TDs.

Seattle 31 Jacksonville 7 — FINAL

Coming off their first win of the season, the Jaguars were dealt a 24-point thumping by the Seahawks, led by backup QB Geno Smith on Sunday. The Seattle win snapped a three-game losing streak. A late touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Jamal Agnew avoided a shutout for only the fourth time in Jags franchise history, but the top pick in the 2021 Draft did not have a good day. Lawrence finished 32 of 53 for 238 yards, and he threw his ninth interception of the season in the game. The Jaguars host the Bills on Sunday at 1pm.

Denver 17 Washington 10 — FINAL

The Broncos defense stood up in the final seconds of the game on Sunday, preventing Washington from scoring after losing a fumble with 21 seconds left, and also blocking two WFT field goal attempts during the game to come out with the 7-point victory. The win prevented the first winless October for Denver since 1967. The Broncos move to 4-4 on the season.