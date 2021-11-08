Around the AFC: Week 9

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6 on Sunday afternoon, but let’s take a look at how the rest of the AFC fared in Week 9.

Indianapolis 45 NY Jets 30 — FINAL

Jonathan Taylor went off for the Colts on Thursday night football, rushing for 172 yards and two scores, and that performance along with a three-TD night for Carson Wentz gave Indy the 15 point advantage over the Jets. After NY quarterback Mike White left in the first quarter with an injury, the Colts ran away with the game, even though backup Jets QB Josh Johnson played well, throwing for a career-high 317 yards and career best 3 touchdown passes. The Jets host the Bills on Sunday at 1pm.

New England 24 Carolina 6 — FINAL

Death, taxes, and the Patriots defense demolishing Sam Darnold. The New England D intercepted the former Jet QB on three consecutive passes in the second half, taking one back to the house for a pick-sox, and held Darnold to 172 yards and three interceptions. Christian McCaffery made his return to the Panthers roster on Sunday but had a meek performance, finishing with 14 carries for 42 yards. Mac Jones overcame two early turnovers and threw for 139 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots have now won four of the last five games and are just one game back from the Bills in the AFC East at 5-4.

Miami 17 Houston 9 — FINAL

Sunday’s matchup was a battle of 1-7 teams, and it showed on the field. The Texans and Dolphins combined for nine turnovers in the NFL’s most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons. Jacoby Brissett started at QB for Miami, and finished with 244 yards passing and a touchdown in the first Dolphins win since Week 1. Miami moves to 2-7 on the season.

Tennessee 28 LA Rams 16 — FINAL

Even without Derrick Henry, the Titans stunned the Rams thanks to stout defensive play on Sunday Night Football. The Tennessee D sacked Matthew Stafford five times, three of those coming from Jeffery Simmons, and picked Stafford off on two consecutive drives in the first half, one of which was returned for a touchdown. The Titans finished with a mere 194 yards of total offense on the night. Tennessee leads the AFC with their 7-2 record.

Baltimore 34 Minnesota 31 — FINAL/OT

In an absolute slugfest on Sunday afternoon, the Ravens got the ball in overtime and finished off the matchup with another game-winning kick by Justin Tucker, this time in the form of a 36-yarder for the win. To get to OT, Baltimore had to rally back from a 14-point third quarter deficit, marking it the third time this season that the Ravens won after trailing by double-digits in the second half. Lamar Jackson finished with 386 total yards, three touchdowns and two picks. The Ravens are now 6-2 on the season.

Cleveland 41 Cincinnati 16 — FINAL

No OBJ? No problem for the Browns in Sunday afternoon’s trouncing of the Bengals. Cleveland came into the game desperate for a win after losing three of the last four games, but Baker Mayfield delivered by throwing 14 of 21 for 218 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Mayfield had help on the ground, too; Nick Chubb rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Joe Burrow finished with 282 yards and two interceptions. The Browns and the Bengals both move to 5-4.

LA Chargers 27 Philadelphia 24 — FINAL

After falling to the Patriots 27-24 last week, this week, the Chargers were on the winning side of that exact same score on Sunday in a game that got Justin Herbert looking like his early-season self again. Herbert completed 32 of 38 passes for 356 yards, threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one in the win. But his most important play came on a fourth-and-one rush that set up LA kicker Dustin Hopkins for the game-winning 29-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game. The Chargers are now 5-3 on the year.

Kansas City 13 Green Bay 7 — FINAL

With reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers out with COVID, Jordan Love’s first career start came on Sunday afternoon against the reigning AFC champs, and it was not a pretty one by any stretch of the imagination. The Chiefs brought pressure pretty much all game, and it took Love until the fourth quarter to figure out how to work against it, but it was not enough. Kansas City’s 13 points scored in the first half were all they needed to win. Patrick Mahomes was 20 of 37 for a career-low 166 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs move above .500 to 5-4 on the season.

NY Giants 23 Las Vegas 16 — FINAL

The Raiders continued their long stretch of post-bye week woes, moving their record to an NFL worst 3-16 in games coming out of the bye. The Giants defense picked off Derek Carr twice, as well as forced a strip sack late in the game. Carr finished 30 of 46 for 296 yards and a touchdown in the loss. The Raiders move to 5-3 on the season.

Denver 30 Dallas 16 — FINAL

The Broncos led as much as 30-0 against the Cowboys in Arlington on Sunday, but even with two late touchdowns by Dallas, the 14-point difference does not articulate just how dominant Denver was in the win. The Bronco defense pressured Dak Prescott in the QB’s return to the field after sitting out with a calf injury last week. Prescott was 19 of 39 for 232 yards and two TDs. Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater finished 19 of 28 for 249 yards and helped Denver convert 8 of 15 third downs in the game. The Broncos are now 5-4.

The 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers play the 3-5 Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

With the Steelers still to play in Week 9, here’s a look at the AFC standings:

Tennessee Titans (7-2)

Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

Buffalo Bills (5-3)

LA Chargers (5-3)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

New England Patriots (5-4)

Cleveland Browns (5-4)

Cincinnati Bengals (5-4)

Denver Broncos (5-4)

Indianapolis Colts (4-5)

NY Jets (2-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

Miami Dolphins (2-7)

Houston Texans (1-8)