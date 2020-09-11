As iron sharpens iron, Bills offense vs. defense has made everyone better

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just two days from the Bills season opener against the Jets, and the hype is surrounding the Buffalo Bills. With the huge offseason addition of star receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills offense is as stacked as it’s been in years. With a defense that has finished near the top of the league last season, Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds says both position groups going against each other during training camp has helped each group continue to improve.

“I’m excited about the whole team competing. People talk about the offense, they’ve shown a lot of things during camp that we just have to tip our hat off to, you have to commend them for going to work,” Edmunds said to reporters on Zoom. “We’ve been just competing as offense vs. defense and we’ve made each other better.”

“I think that’s what you look for in a team, both sides of the ball, and also including special teams, everyone competing out there. Just seeing how they competed against us, how we competed against them, just seeing that it’s a very competitive environment, and that’s what you want definitely in this sport.”

Throughout training camp, Bills players have been praising the work the entire team has done to really flame that competitive environment. Now that the team is just a few days away from finally getting to hit someone in a different colored jersey, Edmunds says that the Bills still need to continue to stay hyper focused and not get caught up in the moment of finally starting the season.

“I think the biggest thing is we just have to as a team focus on ourselves. That’s the biggest part. In this league, you put emphasis on the other team, but the majority of it just comes down to what you do as a team, how well you use your fundamentals. That’s the thing that we’ve been keying down on,” Edmunds said.

“Making sure that we’re playing our best football, that we make sure we know our assignment and guys are playing as one, and that we’re playing as a team. That’s the biggest thing right now with our preparation it comes down to how we see them as a team, but the biggest thing is we have to make sure we’re playing our part and everybody’s doing their job.”