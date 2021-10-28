As playoffs loom, top seed Frontier volleyball is closer than ever

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Section VI volleyball playoffs just 24 hours away, the reigning Section champs Frontier have a few extra days before they hit the court in the semifinals.

“It’s amazing. Just the thrill, it’s just great. Going into every practice, every game, just ready for the next thing, it’s truly exciting,” Frontier freshman outside hitter Marin Collins said.

“I think everyone’s really hyped up for it, we’re the reigning champs so we definitely have a target on our backs. Everyone’s ready to go and taking it one game at a time, seeing how it goes,” Frontier senior middle blocker Alayna Starr said.

This season has been a special one for the Falcons: a perfect 12-0 record in ECIC play handed them the number one seed in the postseason, and nine of their 16 matches ended in 3-0 shutouts in favor of Frontier.

“Everyone’s just so eager to win another championship and we have the same starting lineup this year except for one person, so everyone’s on the same page, we all are at the same level, we all have the same mindset and have the same goals in mind, so it’s really nice that we all know where we are mentally and physically and we’re prepared to play at the top of our game and hopefully win another Sectional championship,” Frontier senior setter Haley Gerken said.

Coming into the playoffs as the top seed in Class AA, Frontier picked up right where they left off after winning the Section VI championship in the spring. Even with a team full of experienced players, it’s not just the talent that’s gotten them this far; it’s the camaraderie.

“We’re together a lot as a team, we practice all the time together, we spend so much time together during school and outside activities, so I think that bond we have is really a huge part of it,” Collins said. “Everyone has such dedication on this team. You can see it in practice or when we go into games, they just really want this.”

“Off the court we do team bonding like pumpkin carving, team dinners and stuff. We have inside jokes and stuff, so it transfers onto the court like hey remember the time, or shake it off. You get to know them more personally and know what their ticks are to help them,” Starr said.

“It’s a family feel, no one is really a standout, everyone is kind of at the same level. We just play together every single game and work hard every single practice, and just focus on one thing at a time,” Gerken said. “I just think that it’s really the team. Whenever everyone plays together, we’re at the top of our game.”

Frontier still has a couple of days before they open up postseason play. They’ll face Friday’s winner between Clarence and Jamestown on Monday at 6pm.