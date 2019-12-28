As postseason nears, Bills focus on offensive production

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, rolls out to pass against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Josh Allen has four 4th quarter comebacks this season.



He could have two more to his name — but the offense wasn’t able to get the job done in the final minutes against Baltimore or New England.



Head Coach Sean McDermott the team needs to perform better in “crunch time.”

“It’s overall execution in those situations in the game. I thought we did a good job of that before half and now it’s what happens differently before the end of the game,” he told reporters on Tuesday following the loss to New England. “We move the ball to put ourselves in position and now it’s finishing off those situations and not getting behind the sticks sometimes when we are fourth and ten, fourth and eighth or maybe its fourth and whatever. If you have a fourth down you like it at fourth and five or fourth and four naturally. Overall it’s all of us, myself included just executing at a higher level.”

Another area the Bills will most certainly need improvement in as they begin the playoffs is in scoring.

The offense is averaging 20 points per game — the fewest among teams have qualified for the postseason.



Allen and company are also averaging just two touchdowns per game.

“Obviously we want to score more, we want to execute and take care of the football but we aren’t trying to go out there and score six or seven touchdowns a game,” the QB told reporters on Tuesday. “We are trying to win a football game no matter what it means. We are playing smart ball right now and whatever we need to do to win a game is what we want to do.”

The Bills will have one final opportunity to fine tune things in the season finale when they wrap up the year against the rival New York Jets.