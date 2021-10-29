Asplund nets OT winner, Sabres top Ducks 4-3

Buffalo Sabres’ Rasmus Asplund (74) celebrates his overtime goal against the Anaheim Ducks in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Anaheim had scored three unanswered goals, and the Sabres only had one shot on goal in the third period, but it didn’t matter. Buffalo made their opportunities count, and in overtime, Rasmus Asplund delivered the game-winning goal to give them the 4-3 victory.

While on the stat sheet it appeared the Ducks out-chanced the Sabres, Buffalo made the most of their time on offense. They didn’t get as many shots on net as Anaheim, but they scored the first three goals of the game in the first period-and-a-half.

Anaheim would respond with three straight goals over the final two periods. That tied the game at three and eventually sent it into overtime.

Asplund had two goals on the night, one in the second and the aforementioned overtime score. Zemgus Girgensons scored the first goal of the game, and Arttu Ruotsalainen had a goal on a redirected shot from Anders Bjork.

It was Rasmus Asplund’s first two-goal game of his young career. He and line-mate Victor Olofsson combined for four points, as Olofsson had assists on both of Asplund’s goals.

Craig Anderson also had a solid night. Despite giving up three goals, he stopped multiple shots and held off major offensive attacks from Anaheim. Anderson made 34 saves on 37 shots faced.

The Sabres move to 5-1-1 on the season and play the LA Kings next on Sunday at 4 p.m.