Atlanta Falcons sign UB Lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk

West Seneca native and former UB lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk went undrafted but was quickly signed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons following the 2020 NFL draft.

Ksiezarczyk was a key piece to the UB offensive line going 23-15 as a starter and was bowl eligible each season as a Bull.

As Evin gets ready to study the Falcons playbook and do his best to earn an NFL roster spot he says this all hasn’t hit him yet.

“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that I am going to be on an NFL roster and have the opportunity to play in the NFL and make a team while living out my childhood dream. I’m confident in myself and my ability and what I can do with all the work I have done. There is a lot more work to do but I like the situation going on there {in Atlanta}. “

Evin has the opportunity to join the huddle of some of the best offensive weapons in the NFL with guys like Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, and Todd Gurley leading the Falcons.

“You know I grew up watching the NFL and guys like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones who have been in the league for a while, they’re established stars and to think I am going to be on the same team as them is crazy. I’ll be in the same locker room doing the same stuff, t’s just crazy.” said Evin.

Evin credits his success to the intense program that the UB football staff has put together.

“Coach Leipold and all the coaches there run a professional-like program, they run things tight and it prepares you for the next level. The way coach Leipold runs things, he wants us to be prepared for life after football and after college.”

Obviously Evin will prepare for life after college, but not life after football as he gets set to work from home with the current self-isolation rules set in place. When permitted, Evin looks forward to starting his NFL career in the peach state.