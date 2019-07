BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Australia’s Aiden Didone claimed the 61st Porter Cup championship.

Didone finished 1-under par on the final round at Niagara Falls Country Club and to win the event by two strokes at 10-under.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s something I never dreamed of doing and to do it here is great,” he said after the round. “I’ve heard so many great things about the Porter cup and it’s just great to get my name on, in history. So, it’s really good. I’m really proud.”