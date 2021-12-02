Authors of “Hail Mary” talk deep history of women in football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re deep into the NFL season and almost at the end of the college football season, meaning the game is dominating sports headlines. But did you know, the game has a deep history that includes women?
Co-authors of a new book, “Hail Mary” Britni De La Cretaz and Lyndsey D’Arcangelo joined us on News 4 at 7 to discuss the new book.
They shared how women are a part of that history from across the United States, including here in Buffalo.
Watch the full interview in the video player above.
For more information about “Hail Mary,” click here.
