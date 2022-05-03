BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The weather hasn’t been kind to spring sports this season, and especially not those with grass fields.

Combining the wet weather with a cancelled spring break trip down to Florida, the St. Mary’s softball team has only been able to play four games so far this season.

Even though they’ve won all four to open the year undefeated, the Lancers have fought through the adversity to stay positive and know that they can’t take any games for granted.

“It is hard to have so many games cancelled on us because it’s hard to grow as a team when we don’t get the chance to play together, but I think just the want to play together and get on the field and learn each other as teammates has really kept the positivity going and the excitement to still play,” St. Mary’s senior Bella Farina said.

“Since the weather has affected our schedule a lot already, every single game is so important,” St. Mary’s senior Chloe Sell said. “We don’t know when we’ll get the next game, or with COVID we don’t know if someone may get it and teams will have to stop playing. It’s always just important to keep on going because you never know when your next game is going to be your last.”

The reigning Monsignor Martin champs have had their hearts set on a singular goal for the last few years. With the ability to play for more than just the league championship for the first time since 2019, the Lancers are stringing together wins right now to be ready for a playoff push at the end of the season.

“Our whole team goal is to win a state championship, get to NYC and win two games. We’re working hard to achieve that goal,” St. Mary’s senior Anna Dovey said. “Everyone is in it. We’re all together. It’s a team feel, it’s a we before me, and everyone’s bought into that.”

“Building off of us not having a full season for the last two years because of COVID, a lot of the seniors have a lot of want to get to the championships, go to states, because we didn’t get to go to states last year,” St. Mary’s senior Lily Lauck said. “Our want to go to states is rubbing off on everyone else. Our underclassmen are really supportive and supportive of us.”

St. Mary’s is slated to take on Mount Mercy on Thursday at 4:30.