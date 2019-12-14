Bahamas-bound Bulls ready to have their feet in the sand

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When the weather outside is frightful, there’s nothing more you want than to be on a warm sunny beach. Well, the UB Bulls are mere days away from experiencing that, meanwhile making everyone in Western New York jealous when they jet set down south to the beautiful islands of the Bahamas.

“You don’t have to worry about getting on the bench and staying warm and stuff, we’re out there and it’s all natural. The sun actually works in the Bahamas, out here I don’t think you guys actually have a sun, so that’s the difference,” UB safety Joey Banks joked.

The Bulls depart for Nassau on Monday morning, and will play in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday. Aside from practicing all of those days in between, the UB players will get the chance to soak up the sun, and that’s something the guys are really looking forward to.

“The dudes are very excited, this is their first time going out of the country, I’ve told them how the Bahamas is, I’ve been there a couple times. If yall didn’t see on Twitter already, Joey’s tweet went a little viral, everybody commented on it, so it tells you how excited we are,” wide receiver Antonio Nunn said. “We’re waiting on that plane!”

Y’all understand why I keep asking, “where the plane at?”now… right?😒 @TheBahamasBowl @UBAthletics pic.twitter.com/JPnoGz0I5j — Adam Joseph (Joey) Banks IV (@you_know_uno_) December 11, 2019 UB safety Joey Banks tweeted this video on Tuesday as UB Stadium was getting dumped on by a band of lake effect snow. The Bulls are ready for much warmer climates in the Bahamas.

“We’re super excited, if you look outside you’ll see inches of snow, so getting down in the warm weather is going to be awesome,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “Playing in a different country, playing a great team in Charlotte, it’s just an awesome opportunity for us.”

There’s no shortage of excitement about what they’re going to do once they get down there too…

“I told them we should get on the big water slide on the hotel, we should go to the mall, there’s a big mall in there, there’s volleyball, dudes want to go on the beach, a lot of the dudes on the team haven’t been on beaches a lot,” Nunn said.

“Definitely at the resort, go on that slide that goes through the pool of sharks, definitely want to do that, it looks really awesome,” Vantrease said. “Then just hanging out in the weather at the beach, at the pools, just enjoying the things that the Bahamas has to offer and the culture and everything there, I can’t wait.”

“Anything that we do, I feel like it’s going to be the best thing, then we do something else and that will be the best thing,” Banks said. “I’m just excited for everything.”

“I told them we should have that family time before the seniors really go, and most definitely prepare for that win. It’s a business trip so we’ve got to get that win,” Nunn said.

Sounds like a pretty fun business trip, and it couldn’t be in a better location. UB and Charlotte open up the 2019 College Football Bowl Season on Friday December 20th in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. Kickoff is set for 2 pm.