BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the annual Strike Out Cancer game, Lancaster and Orchard Park squared off in a tight matchup on Monday evening.

In the bottom of the first, Brooke Fraas rips one down the third base line for a double. Francesca Morris turns on the jets and scores from second to give the Legends the 2-0 lead.

Lancaster pitcher Madi Balk was on fire in the circle tonight. The Florida State signee goes three up, three down to strike out the side in both the second and third innings and keep Orchard Park scoreless.

The Legends loads the bases and look to add to their lead in the bottom of the fifth but Ava Farina comes in clutch with the inning-ending strikeout to get out of the fifth unscathed.

Lancaster would add one more run, and Balk finished with 19 strikeouts to end the game with a 3-0 victory over Orchard Park.