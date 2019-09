The Buffalo Bandits have released their schedule for the 2019-20 season, which kicks off at home on Saturday, Dec. 7, against the San Diego Seals. This match-up is the first time the two franchises have faced off in Buffalo.

The team hosts Halifax in their second game of the season, before hitting the road in the new year to face Georgia. Three of the first five games are at home.

The Bandits are coming off their record breaking 16-6 season, where they fell to Calgary in the NLL Championship.