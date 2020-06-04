Bandits season ends as NLL shifts focus to next season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bandits 2019-20 season has officially come to an end after the National Lacrosse League announced on Thursday that it would not complete the season, and rather focus attention and efforts on preparing for the upcoming season. This announcement comes after the regular season was cancelled on April 6th following the suspension of the regular season on March 12th due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“After an exhaustive effort weighing all of the factors, including the health and safety of our players and staff, immigration challenges, and the resources required to execute a post-season tournament under the current circumstances, our senior leadership and Board have agreed to redirect our attention to planning for next season,” said NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz. “We want to thank all those involved, especially our players, coaches, and league and team staff, and most importantly our fans and partners, for their continued support and engagement through this global pandemic. Communities are starting to open up, sports are beginning to return, and we look forward to our 35th season. We wish everyone continued health and safety as we navigate our way back to the game.”

“We appreciate all the work that Nick and the team at the NLL have put in during these challenging times, and wholeheartedly support this decision,” said Peter Schmitz, President, Professional Lacrosse Players’ Association (PLPA).

“The health and safety of our players is always paramount. The league office has kept us apprised of the efforts to try and find a reasonable solution and that the continued uncertainty of the many considerations needed to restart the season have made it virtually impossible to chart a course to a season finale. We regret that the players, fans and clubs won’t get to enjoy what was sure to be an exciting playoff series but in light of the current state of affairs, we agree a focus on next years’ season is the best use of the downtime. We are all are looking forward to resumption of play next season.”

The dates for the 2020 NLL Draft, as well as for the start of the 35th season of the NLL, will be announced this fall.

The Buffalo Bandits finish the short 2019-20 campaign with a 7-4 record in the NLL.