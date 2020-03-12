Bandits season suspended

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bandits season is on pause after the National Lacrosse League decided to suspend the season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bandits released the following message.

The health and safety of players, staff and fans is our top priority. The Buffalo Bandits are in full support of the National Lacrosse League’s decision to pause the season. We urge all community members to practice caution and strictly follow the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of disease during this time. We will continue to provide updates as necessary.

Since the NLL is planning to reschedule games, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. For any questions to the KeyBank Center ticket office, please contact 1-888-467-2273.

The NLL issued the following statement this morning:

“The National Lacrosse League has determined that it is in the best interests of our fans, our players, our coaches and our staff to temporarily suspend play until further notice due to concerns over COVID-19. We will continue to evaluate this situation and remain in constant communication with health, team, business and league officials across North America. Security and safety is our top priority and focus in these challenging and unprecedented times, and we will continue to provide updates on resumption and rescheduling of play as they are determined.”