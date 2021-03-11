Bandits season to begin December 3-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bandits finally have an opening weekend date for the 2021-22 NLL season! The National Lacrosse League announced on Thursday afternoon that the season is set to begin on the weekend of December 3-4.

The league announced there will be 18 regular season games, followed by playoffs and a championship series.

“During what has been a very challenging year and uncertain times we are thrilled to finally announce that the NLL will return to play in December. We want to thank everyone that has helped us navigate the last 12 months with tough decisions, learning new innovations and, most importantly still finding a way to grow,” NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said. “We are very excited to welcome the NLL’s 14th team, Panther City Lacrosse Club to the upcoming season and confident it will be another record setting year. Thank you to our fans whose passion and commitment continues to inspire us every day. We are raring to go with a robust run up to the opening face-off already in the works.”

The Bandits have not played a game since March 8th, 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season. The NLL announced back in October that it was aiming to play an abbreviated 2021 season in early April, but after further consideration decided to focus the attention on playing a full 2021-22 season, beginning in the fall.