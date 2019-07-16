Bandits sign 2 players

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bandits announced Tuesday the signing of two players.

Defenseman Justin Martin and Bryce Sweeting were signed to two-year deals.

Martin will be back with the Bandits for a fourth season. He appeared in all 18 Bandits games last year scoring one goal and recovering 33 loose balls. He has spent his entire career with the Bandits after being drafted by the team in 2016.

Sweeting was acquired by the Bandits via trade last season. He appeared in 15 regular season games for the Bandits as well as 4 playoff games. He had one goal and three assists in the regular season and followed that up with one goal and one assist in the playoffs. Sweeting played his first three seasons with the Colorado Mammoth who drafted him in 2015.