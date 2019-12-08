Bandits top Seals 13-10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After falling short in the NLL Championship Series a year ago, all off-season, the Bandits have called their journey in the 2019-2020 campaign ‘unfinished business.’

Well, in the season opener on Saturday, they took care of business, downing the San Diego Seals 13-10.

Josh Byrne scored what proved to be the game-winning goal with 2:18 to play in the fourth quarter.

Assistant Captain Dhane Smith added another 26 seconds later and tallied an empty-netter to help seal the deal. Smith, along with Corey Small and Chris Cloutier each tallied hat-tricks in the win.

Former Bishop Timon star Connor Fields also made his return to Western New York and finished with a goal and two assists for San Diego.

Trailing 1-0 after Small put Buffalo out front less than two minutes into the first quarter, Fields rifled home his first of the season to tie the game.

The Bandit return to action Saturday, December 28, to battle Halifax.