Bar raised, consistency is the standard now for UB Football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What a difference two weeks makes! Coming out of the bye week, the UB Bulls were 2-4 on the season, and 0-2 in MAC play. Back to back wins, including Saturday’s 43-20 win over Central Michigan, gave the Bulls the confidence boost they desperately needed.

“It’s going to come every day, in the film room and on the field, putting pieces together, and we’ve got to build on it by having great days at practice, not good, we’ve got to move around, transition well, execute everything to the best of our abilities, and then correct it on film,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said.

“By the time the game comes around, we’ve got to be perfect.”

Last week, the Bulls really talked about how they needed to play complimentary football with as well as the defense has been playing, the offense needed to step up. This last week against Central Michigan, we finally saw that happen. UB put up the most points that they’ve scored all season, and also notched their first back to back wins of the year.

“It gave us real confidence, we take it serious,” receiver Antonio Nunn said. “Us being able to put the points up, we could see the potential of the team. Like Joey said in the interview the other day, we’re just having fun. We might mess up in practice, but we tell one another what you can do to be better on this play and this play, so we really just have fun out there and take every play to the heart.”

“It’s something we can’t get too high on. We can’t get too high, can’t get too low,” Vantrease said. “We’ve got to use it as momentum, build on it, build off the good stuff and correct the bad stuff, then we’ve got to go into this week locked in.”

The Bulls have set the bar and the standard in the past two games, but now, the focus is to continue to raise it by being more consistent.

“The consistency is there, I know I sound very repetitive but it’s been very consistent in our messages to our players is okay, how are you going to handle success?” head coach Lance Leipold said, “Then you got to go on the road again to do it, and the challenges are there. So getting our guys to stay focused on the daily process of getting better, working at it, preparing for the opponent, staying healthy, doing all of the things that get really tough in October, early November.”

“This is the time of year that everyone will remember, how you finish and if you finish strongly.”

UB travels to take on Eastern Michigan on Saturday. Kickoff is at noon.