Greg Cullen pro baseball dream delayed by Coronavirus

Greg Cullen worked his way up from Niagara University to the Atlanta Braves organization. The former purple eagle made a name for himself in Western New York on the baseball diamond, but his professional baseball dream was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“I had high expectations for myself coming into this year and it’s tough that I can’t be out there and showcase my talent. It’s pretty hard and I am trying to stay positive during this whole thing,” said Cullen.

While Greg waits for the green light from the sports world, he’s training as if the season would start tomorrow. Greg said “I’ve been preparing like next month is the time to show up so I can be ready to go. I’ve been staying in the best shape possible, I have been doing more running and stretching than I would normally do. Overall just trying to stay in a positive mindset just in case we can get out there and play some baseball.”

While the dream is in limbo, Greg is finding ways to remain optimitic.

“Just knowing that a lot more memories would’ve been made if we have been playing now and the idea that I can showcase my skills but not being able to do is not good, but what can you do? I think most people should have that attitude I know several people are struggling during this time, but it’s about being positive and making the most of this difficult situation.”

While his future is uncertain, we know one thing is for sure, Greg will be ready to make the most of his opportunity in the Braves system when the time comes.