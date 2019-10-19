Battle for Kenmore: Ken East upsets Ken West 22-18

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken East and Ken West met on the gridiron for the final rivalry game of the regular season on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs pulled off the 22-18 upset over the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils kick it off, Marcus Diaz fields it and turns on the jets! He returns it for a huge gain to bring the Bulldogs pretty deep into Ken West territory.

Four plays later, the Bulldogs find the end zone thanks to the legs of quarterback Emery Lange. Ken East takes a 7-0 lead after just a minute and a half of play.

Ken West’s turn now, Kenneth Moseley takes the pitch and gets good yardage for the first down. A couple plays later, Jared Dias jumps over the line to get into the end zone for the touchdown. Blue Devils miss the two point conversion, it’s 7-6.

The Bulldogs go three and out, and the Blue Devils take advantage! Zac Boyes with a dime to a wide open Jacob Alvarez who goes untouched for the touchdown. Ken West up 12-7.

But here comes Ken East! Lange hits Millard Ellis and he tears up the defense! Ellis tiptoes down the sidelines before he’s knocked out at the three yard line.

A few plays later, Lange goes up the middle for the touchdown. Ken East completes the two point conversion to take a 15-12 lead into the half.

The win was Ken East’s first of the season, they move to 1-6 on the year. Ken West falls to 5-2.