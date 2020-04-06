Beane creates unique COVID-19 relief donation with United Way

FILE – In this March 24, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks during the annual NFL owners meetings in Phoenix. Bills general manager Brandon Beane has launched a fundraising campaign to support local charitable groups addressing critical needs stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Beane is donating $20,000 to the community’s United Way chapter and providing incentives for Bills fans to get involved. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

Brandon Beane joins COVID-19 relief efforts by creating unique donation opportunity with United Way

While local organizations work diligently to aid residents affected by COVID-19, Bills general manager Brandon Beane has too joined the campaign. Stepping up to the plate, Beane is donating $20,000 to relief efforts and is also teaming up with the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County – a longstanding Bills partner – to increase awareness for the recently established WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund, in a unique and engaging way.

A collaborative effort, established by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, Health Foundation for Western & Central New York, The John R. Oishei Foundation and the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, the fund has brought together over 20 philanthropic groups – including the Buffalo Bills Foundation and Sabres Foundation – to support the region’s eight counties. Designed to address the area’s most critical needs, resources collected through the fund will be allocated to essential organizations such as health, human services, food, childcare and frontline responders.

Through an exciting new sweepstakes, the team’s general manager will offer fans an opportunity to interact with him as he gears up for the 2020 NFL Draft. The initiative, which officially launched on Monday, April 6 and runs until Friday, April 17,will award seven randomly selected entrants with one of the following Bills-themed experiences or prizes:

One winner will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be on the phone as Beane calls in Buffalo’s first draft pick (tentatively April 24).

One winner will participate in an exclusive one-on-one Zoom Q&A with him. *

One winner and three guests will enjoy lunch with Beane and a tour of the ADPRO Sports Training Center. *

One winner will join Beane at a Bills practice. *

One winner will get four (4) 100 level tickets to the Bills 2020 home opener.

One winner will receive a collectable Bills helmet autographed by each of the team’s 2020 NFL Draft selections.

One winner will be awarded an autographed Josh Allen jersey.

*Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.

To make a donation to the WNY COVID-19 Community Response Fund or to find out how to enter the sweepstakes, please visit www.wnyresponds.org.