Beane gets assist from family during draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of people wondered if the NFL would be able to pull it off, an entire draft in isolation.

Not only did it happen, it went well.

487 picks— no huge issues and some people preferred the virtual draft.

Fans got a chance to see teams working from their homes, a new norm for a lot of the people watching.

Having family members around when the draft started was unique for decisions makers.

“It was weird on Thursday. Like I gotta get to work, what are you guys doing here?” Brandon Beane said.

The 2020 draft become a family affair at the Beane household.

“I was able to like get some charts, and yeah my sons did the board for a while,” Brandon said. “It got long at times so Haley(Brandon’s wife) actually jumped in and I had her managing the board, so that I could be doing stuff on our computer, but it was a family effort and it was fun.”

The Beane household turned a unique situation into something memorable.

“I think it was fun for them to just see how it works and they obviously were hearing some of the Zoom calls with the scouts, Sean (McDermott), Terry and Kim (Pegula) were on one. A draft that I don’t think any of us will ever forget.”