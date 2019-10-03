Bears-Raiders Preview Capsule

1- New Coach, New StyleThere were a lot of questions surrounding the style of play new bench boss Ralph Krueger was going to implement. Thursday night it was apparent, the Blue and Gold had bought in. There was speed, along with pace bringing the puck out of the zone. There was stick to stick, creative passing we haven't seen from this group in quite some time. They were innovative both in the zone, and on the power play. When Pittsburgh forced a turnover in the offensive zone, the Sabres responded, multiple times, and found ways to keep the play alive and keep the puck in the zone. Buffalo dominated the majority of the game against a skilled Penguins group.

2- Sheary's Revenge Games ContinueThe former Penguin continues to find success against his former team. Sheary opened up the season with the Sabres' first two goals of the year. In four games against his former club, the forward has four goals and six points. Sheary had an very strong training camp, and carried that success over to the season opener. Sheary and Casey Mittlestadt have seemed to develop some early season chemistry, which could generate secondary scoring success that the team lacked a season ago.