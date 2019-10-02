Beat up Bills prepare for Titans

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott addressed the media Wednesday morning and the big question, the health of quarterback Josh Allen who was in the concussion protocol Sunday after taking a hit in the game against the Patriots.

McDermott said Josh Allen remains in the concussion protocol, “he’ll do some drill work out there, some individual drill work but other than that, all I can say is that he is in the protocol.”

When asked if they would change things at all if backup quarterback Matt Barkley has to play Sunday, McDermott responded, “you’re always going to want to put players in positions that they’re comfortable in and that puts them in possession of strength, we’re extremely confident in Matt Barkley, so we’ll just see how that moves forward as we go through the week.”

As far as other injuries McDermott said running back Devin Singletary and cornerback Taron Johnson will be limited in practice Wednesday. In addition, fullback Pat DiMarco (concussion protocol) and tight end Tyler Kroft (ankle) and linebacker Corey Thompson (ankle) will not practice Wednesday.

When asked about how he feels about Josh Allen’s running and need for self preservation he said, ” he continues to learn, he’s still a very young player, so every young player has to learn how to play play in this league. Number one to be effective, but also so they play for a long time.”