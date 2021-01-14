Beauts captain Taylor Accursi will not play in NWHL season in Lake Placid

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts announced on Thursday that team captain Taylor Accursi will not play in the two-week NWHL season in Lake Placid due to her status as an essential worker as an Ontario Provincial Police Officer.

“I’m very disappointed to share the news that I will not be able to join my Buffalo Beauts teammates in Lake Placid,” Beauts forward Taylor Accursi said. “My current duties on the front line prevent me from participating in this season’s bubble.”

Accursi will remain as the Beauts’ team captain this season, and the team will bring her jersey to Lake Placid and hang it in her locker stall to honor their teammate on the front lines.

“As the captain of the Beauts, I feel that my absence has let the team down, but at the same time, I know the talent and character of my teammates will more than make up for my absence,” Accursi said. “I wish them all great success, and I will be watching them as they play the greatest game in the world.”

The Beauts will play five games in the Lake Placid NWHL bubble, beginning on Saturday, January 23rd.

“Taylor is still our captain and remains just as much a part of our team and this experience,” Buffalo Beauts General Manager Nate Oliver said. “She would be the first one to encourage our team and remind us that we still have a job to do. The Beauts are very proud of Taylor and she will continue to be an inspiration for us.”