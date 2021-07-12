Beauts first round pick Emilie Harley is ready to make an impact in her rookie season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the second overall pick in the 2021 NWHL draft, the Buffalo Beauts selected Emilie Harley, a defender out of Robert Morris University.

“Being the second overall pick, it was a really special moment for me and my family to be able to watch the draft live,” Buffalo Beauts first round draft pick Emilie Harley said. “For a lot of female athletes and just athletes in general, getting to the professional level is really tough, really hard, and even then sometimes drafts are not the same. Some players never get to get drafted in their lifetime, so it was a huge honor for me, and I’m so excited that Buffalo picked me up.”

The Syracuse native signed her contract to play in Buffalo last week, and she says she hopes to make an immediate impact on the ice with the Beauts.

“Hopefully I’ll be able to bring my confidence and skill that I’ve earned at RMU and be able to start right away. There was definitely a learning curve going to college, so I think there’s going to be a learning curve again going pro,” Harley said. “But hopefully, I’ll be really strong on the back end, making sure our goalies don’t have very many shots to face, and hopefully be able to create some shots as well and get a few points. I’m more of a passer, so hopefully I can get some assists and other people can finish.”

Harley scored a total of 10 goals, had 36 assists and 46 points in her 130-game collegiate career.

A defensive-minded player who has played both defense and forward throughout her time with the Colonels, Harley says passing is one of her biggest strengths on the ice, and she hopes that skill will generate into plays and goals for her Beauts teammates.

Along with Harley the Beauts signed second round draft pick and Harley’s former RMU teammate Anjelica Diffendal to her professional contract as well.