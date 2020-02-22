Beauts fall to Whitecaps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts returned to Fort Beaut for their final home stand of the season as they hosted the Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday afternoon.

First period action, just under three minutes into the game Haylea Schmid brings it across and shoots the one-timer, Nina Rogers tips it and Meghan Lorence is there to tap it in for the first goal of the game. Minnesota takes a 1-0 lead.

Six minutes later, Taylor Accursi brings it down and hits Kristin Lewicki who sneaks it behind the goalies back for the Beauts first goal! With that, it’s raining bears, hallelujah! All of the teddy bears thrown onto the ice were donated to the Western New York Heroes. Lewicki’s goal ties the game up at one.

Three minutes left in the first, Audra Richards with the puck behind the net, she gets it out to Meaghan Pezon and she chips it up and into the back of the net from her knees! Whitecaps take a 2-1 lead, and that’s where the score would stay after two full periods of play.

But the pucks would get flying in the third as Minnesota beats the Beauts 6-1. The Beauts final home game of the season is on Sunday, February 23 at 1 pm against the Whitecaps.