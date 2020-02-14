Beauts gearing up for final home stand of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts are gearing up for the final six games of the season, and they’ll wrap up at Fort Beaut next weekend with their final home stand of the year.

“We’re super excited for this next weekend, we have the Teddy Bear toss game, and the teddy bears are going to a good cause in Western New York Heroes,” Beauts center Corinne Buie said. “It’s always fun to have games at home and to be able to throw teddy bears onto the ice, I know little kids love to do that, so we’re really excited for those next two games next weekend.”

“I’ve never been a part of that, or been at a game that has that, so I’m excited to see what that’s all about,” Beauts forward Kim Brown said of the teddy bear toss. “I think it’s for a great cause. I’m hoping all the fans can bring a bunch. I’m excited, I have some friends and family that’ll be coming so I’m just looking forward to being back in front of our fans here and finish off strong at home.”

“It’s something we always look forward to, having home games, and I’m excited we’re able to have it at the end of the season. It gives us something to look forward to,” Buie said. “Doing anything for a good cause is something that our organization really loves to do.”

Though it’s been a bit of an up and down season for the Beauts this year, the fan support that has surrounded the team all season long has helped keep their eyes up and on the prize as they make the final push to the end of the season. Buffalo’s fans are special, and the players can feel the love and support every time they take the ice.

“I hope the people of Buffalo can take away how much we all care so much about the fans and the city, it’s great to play in front of everyone here. I’ve never been able to explore it enough to know the city or meet people from here, but I’ve gotten to know that everyone’s super caring, genuine and generous, and really nice,” Brown said. “I’ve heard it’s the city of good neighbors, so that’s something special, and I’ve definitely felt a part of that.”

“We’re just a fun team to watch, so once you come and watch us you’re going to want to come back and watch us again, so get to know us, follow us on social media, and you won’t regret it,” Buie said.

The Beauts are on the road in New Jersey this weekend, but they return home to Northtown next weekend when they host the Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday at 2:30 and Sunday at 1 pm. The Beauts hope to have floods of fans fill up Fort Beaut in their final home stand of the season.