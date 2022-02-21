Beauts shutout Toronto 3-0 in Buffalo Believes Classic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Beauts hosted rival Toronto Six in the “Buffalo Believes Classic” outdoor at RiverWorks on Monday afternoon.

Early in the first, Shiann Darkangelo brings it over the blue line and slaps it but Carly Jackson snags it right out of the air.

A few minutes later, Cassidy Vinkle jukes out a defender and tries to sneak it in but Elaine Chuli smothers the puck.

Second period now, Jackson with the heroics again as she covers up the puck. We’re still scoreless in this one.

But not for long! A few minutes later, Vinkle crosses it to Claudia Kepler who nets the first goal of the game. Beauts led 1-0 after two periods.

That’s where the score would stay until late in the game when Buffalo added two empty net goals to top Toronto 3-0.