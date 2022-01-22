Bengals advance to AFC Championship with 19-16 win over Titans

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Tennessee Titans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Cincinnati Bengals won 19-16. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WIVB) — The Bills and Chiefs will face off in the AFC Division Round in less than 24 hours, but tomorrow’s winner already knows who they will face in the AFC Championship game.

Fourth-seed Cincinnati and top-seed Tennessee squared off at Nissan Stadium in the first AFC Divisional on Saturday afternoon, and it was a nail biter through to the end.

After the Bengals notched their first postseason win in 31 years with a 26-19 win over the Raiders in the Wild Card round last weekend, Cincinnati kept up the intensity and showed no fear, or doubt, against the Titans. The Bengals never trailed.

After opening up the game with two field goals by rookie kicker Evan McPherson, Cincy led Tennessee 6-0 going into the second. With star running back Derrick Henry back on the field for the first time since sustaining a foot injury in Week 8, the Titans got into the end zone with a three-yard Henry touchdown run to cap off a nine play, 84-yard drive. Tennessee’s two-point conversion failed, and the score was tied up at six a piece.

In the final two minutes of the half, McPherson kicked a 54-yard field goal to take the Bengals into the break with a 9-6 lead.

Cincy added to their lead after taking it 65-yards on the first drive of the second half and finished with a 16-yard Joe Mixon touchdown run to give the Bengals the 16-6 lead. On the Titans first possession of the third, Ryan Tannehill tossed his second interception of the game. Tennessee would kick a field goal to close the gap to 16-9, and following a Joe Burrow interception, the Titans would turn the turnover into points two plays later with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to AJ Brown to tie the game up at 16.

That would be the score for the entirety of the fourth quarter up until the final seconds of the game, when Cincinnati picked off Tannehill for the third time in the game in the final 20 seconds.

With the clock ticking down to zero, Evan McPherson booted a 52-yard field goal through the uprights to send the Bengals to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1988.

Cincinnati will travel to either Kansas City or Buffalo next week depending on the outcome of Sunday night’s Bills vs. Chiefs game.