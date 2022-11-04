ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bennett will defend its Section VI Class AA football championship next week at Highmark Stadium following a resounding semifinal victory on Friday night.

Bennett (3-6) dominated from the start in a 50-6 win at Orchard Park (7-2), where the Tigers opened postseason play a month after being rendered winless. Bennett was in position to be the top seed in the AA playoffs before Section VI ruled the Tigers used an ineligible player in the first six games and revoked four division wins, in accordance with NYSPHSAA policy.

The crowd of a few hundred people on Friday night included Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott for a first half that saw Bennett open a 50-0 lead.