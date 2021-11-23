Bennett cruises to 26-14 victory over McQuaid Jesuit in AA Far West Regional

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a three-day game postponement, Bennett and McQuaid finally met in the Class AA Far West Regional at Williamsville South on Tuesday evening.

Scoreless until the final minute in a half of the first quarter. Antonio Davis III drops back and launches a dime to Jayden Lewis for the touchdown. Bennett takes a 6-0 lead.

After recovering a McQuaid fumble in the second quarter, the Tigers get points off the turnover on the very next play. Dominac Allen takes the handoff and takes it 74-yards to the house. It’s now 14-0.

Late in the second, Jamario Toliver finds a hole at the line of scrimmage and takes off down the sidelines before he’s pushed out of bounds inside the five-yard line.

Two plays later, Allen goes up the gut for the short touchdown. Bennett led 20-0 at the half.

Third quarter action now, after McQuaid recovers a Bennett fumble, the Tigers get revenge a few plays later. John Mahar slings it to the left but Lewis leaps in front of the ball for the interception! He takes that all the way in for the pick six to give Bennett a commanding 26-0 lead.

McQuaid would score two touchdowns late in the game but it would not be enough to catch up to the Tigers. After a crazy few days of drama, Bennett tops McQuaid Jesuit 26-14 to win the Class AA Far West Regional. The Tigers will face Cicero-North Syracuse in the State Semifinals on Saturday.