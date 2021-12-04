Bennett falls to Carmel 42-12 in Class AA State Championship game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bennett Tigers faced Carmel in their first ever Class AA State Championship appearance at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on Saturday afternoon, but after a season to remember, the Tigers fell to the Rams 42 to 12.

Bennett played from behind early on, something the Tigers had not dealt with for the majority of the season. Following a Bennett fumble deep in their own territory, Carmel scored a touchdown with six minutes left in the first, and held onto that 7-0 lead through to the end of the quarter.

Even though the Tigers got the ball all the way down to the Rams 16-yard line in the second, they failed to score. Carmel took advantage of the Bennett defense and put together another scoring drive and led the Tigers 14-0 at the half.

The Rams pull out a trick play on fourth down to score their third touchdown of the game in the third quarter and jump out to a commanding 21-0 lead. But that’s when the Tigers would finally respond. Ahmad Bradberry reeled in a 45-yard touchdown pass from Antonio Davis to make it 21-6.

But the Rams trounce all the way down the field after the Bennett TD and score 7 points of their own to make it 28-6. Carmel does it again in the fourth, leading the Tigers 35-6.

Bennett would score a touchdown with six minutes left in the game to cut into the lead 35-12, but the Rams would respond with one final score of their own.

Carmel tops Bennett 42-12 in the Class AA State Championship game. The Tigers end the season with an 11-2 record.