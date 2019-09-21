Bennett holds off Jamestown in 2OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bennett held off Jamestown in a thrilling 28-26 double-overtime thriller Friday night at All-High Stadium.

A 14-12 ball game after the first quarter, it would remain that way until halftime thanks to standout defensive plays by both the Tigers and Red Raiders.

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson was on hand for the game.


