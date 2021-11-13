Bennett tops Lancaster 14-10 in Class AA Section VI Championship

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fifth and final Section VI championship game ended up being the closest game of the weekend when Bennett and Lancaster met to play for the AA title.

First quarter, Legends driving down the field. They get down to the three-yard line thanks to the legs of Micah Harry, but can’t punch it in and settle for a field goal to take the 3-0 lead.

The Tigers flip sides of the field on their next possession, but on 4th down, Antonio Davis is met by Jakob Zimmerman and Brendon Mahoney for the sack and turnover on downs!

Bennett gets their revenge in the second quarter. Dominac Allen gets the ball and puts the pedal to the metal. The senior running back takes it 92-yards down the field for the first touchdown of the game. The Tigers led 6-3 at the half.

Third quarter now, Noah Kimble takes the snap and keeps it himself, picking up about 20-yards on the run before being brought down at the four-yard line.

On the next play, Harry would cap off the drive with a touchdown up the middle. Lancaster takes the 10-6 lead.

But in the fourth quarter, the Tigers regain the lead with a four-yard touchdown run by Edgar Key. It’s now 14-10.

That would be the final score of this one. For the first time in six years, there’s a new Class AA champion, and it’s the Bennett Tigers!

“I’m just grateful that we won. I’m glad that my seniors can stay a little longer, it’s a great opportunity,” Bennett junior lineman Rashard Perry said. “Even though we’re not finished yet, we’re going to have a good celebration after this, and hopefully all my team can get back after it next week.”

“We’re really really happy, but these guys just worked really hard for this and I’m extremely proud of them,” Bennett head coach Steven McDuffie said. “This is not only a great moment for Bennett High School, it’s a great moment for the Buffalo Public Schools. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of people like our Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash, our AD Michael House, so I’ll take it as this is a village thing, this is a village approach, and this is a win for the village.”

The Tigers will play in the Far West Regional next Saturday at Williamsville South High School at 6:30 pm.