Big time turnovers lift Bills over Seahawks 44-34

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 6-2 Buffalo Bills take on the toughest test of the season yet when the 6-1 Seattle Seahawks come to Orchard Park on Sunday.

The Bills come out hot right out of the gate! Following a 60-yard kick return from Andre Roberts, Buffalo goes on a three play, 45-yard drive that was capped off by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone. Bills take a 7-0 lead after just 1:25.

Buffalo’s defense forces the red-hot Seattle offense to a three and out in their first possession of the game.

The Bills didn’t take their foot off the gas on their second possession. They take it 72 yards down the field on a 10-play drive. Following a horsecollar penalty on Josh Allen by the Seahawks defense, the Bills punch it in on a one yard dart to Tyler Kroft in the end zone, it’s now 14-0.

Seattle starts to cook on the next drive. Russell Wilson leads the Seahawks 70 yards down to the Buffalo five yard line where they go for it on fourth and one, but Wilson’s pass is picked off by Jordan Poyer in the end zone.

Following the interception, the Bills go 54-yards down the field and settle on a 44 yard field goal by Tyler Bass to make it 17-0.

The Seahawks find the end zone for the first time halfway through the second quarter. On the one yard line, Wilson keeps it himself for the touchdown. Seattle cuts the Bills lead 17-7.

Buffalo’s offense is on a roll in the first half! Allen finds John Brown and Stefon Diggs twice each for 71 yards, then Allen hits Gabriel Davis in the end zone for a four yard touchdown to give the Bills a 24-7 lead with four minutes left in the second.

Seattle takes it down the field again, the Buffalo defense keeps them out of the endzone. The Seahawks kick a field goal to make it 24-10.

Bass attempts a career-long 61 yard field goal to end the half but it sails just wide right, the Bills end the first half with a 24-10 lead.

Allen ended the first half with 282 yards and 3 touchdowns. The 282 yards is the most of any quarterback in the NFL so far this season.

The Seahawks get the ball to start the second half, and on third down with Russell Wilson scrambling, Jerry Hughes strong armed Wilson and knocked the ball out. Tre’Davious White recovered the fumble, Bills take over at the 23 yard line.

Buffalo takes advantage of the short field, and a beautiful 39-yard pass from Allen to Davis brings the Bills down to the one yard line, but they can’t punch it in and settle for a field goal. It’s now 27-10.

Seattle goes 75 yards on an 11 play drive for their second touchdown of the game halfway through the third, the Seahawks closing the gap to make it 27-17.

The Seahawks kicked another field goal with two minutes left in the third quarter to make it 27-20.

Fourth quarter, the Bills finally have an answer. Allen finds John Brown for a huge 33-yard pass down to the two yard line, and two plays later Zack Moss goes up the gut for the touchdown. Bills lead 34-20.

The Bills defense continues to come up with big plays! On third down, A.J. Klein sacks Wilson, and on the very next play, it’s Tre White who jumps in front of a Wilson pass for the interception. He takes it down to the three yard line, and on the very next play Allen keeps it himself for the QB keep TD to make it 41-20.

Seattle responds on the very next drive. Wilson does what he does best and scrambles, then chucks it 55 yards to a wide open David Moore for the first passing touchdown of the day. Bills lead 41-27.

The hits just don’t stop coming from the Bills defense! Klein comes around the edge and sacks Wilsson for the second time, but this time he also comes up with the strip sack. Bills take over at Seattle’s 28 yard line for the fourth Seahawks turnover of the game. Bass kicks a 31-yard field goal after the turnover to make it 44-27.

The Seahawks score a touchdown with 2:22 left in the game to bring it within 10 points, Bills still up 44-34.

That’s where the score would stay. The Bills topple Seattle 44-34 and move to 7-2 on the season for the first time since 1993.

Josh Allen finished with a career tying 415 yards and three touchdowns.