Billies end season on 28-14 win over Trojans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the second time this season, West Seneca East and Williamsville South meet on the gridiron, but this time around, it’s the final game of the season for both teams in the Class A Chuck Funke Bowl Championship game.

First quarter, Trojans trail 7-0, but not for long. Davare Mathis takes the direct snap and glides over the goal line for the touchdown, it’s now tied at 7 a piece.

Second quarter now, Billies driving down the field, Jeremy Turner takes the hand off and goes the distance! He takes that in 15 yards for the TD to make it a 14-7 game.

After the Trojans go three and out on their next possession, Will South gets the ball back and takes advantage. Following strong runs by Xzavion Galarza, Jon Clifford sends it to a wide open Jeremy Matute in the end zone for the score! Billies led 21-7 at the half.

Both teams would score another touchdown in the second half, but it’s the Billies that come away with the final win of the season in the Chuck Funke Bowl. Will South wins 28-14 and finishes with a 6-3 record. West Seneca East goes 3-5 on the year.