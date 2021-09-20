Billies girls soccer hangs on to beat City Honors 4-2

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The girls high school soccer season rages on as City Honors took on Will South on Monday afternoon.

Billies with a commanding 4-0 lead in the first half, but the Centaurs put together a comeback late in the first. Uma Bhattacharjee gets the ball at midfield, maintains possession and beats the goalie wide for the first City Honors goal of the game. It’s now 4-1.

Late in the first, Ella Milne on the free kick, that goes up and towards the goal but Hailey Heimbeck snags the ball off the bounce for the save.

Will South looking to add another score on the board. Clara Richards slips it down the field to Madison Schubert who goes and gets it and sneaks it towards the side of the goal but the City Honors keeper slides in and stuffs it.

Second half action now, and it’s Bhattacharjee again for the breakaway goal to make it 4-2.

That would be the final score of the game. Will South and City Honors both move to 4-2-1 on the season.