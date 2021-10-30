Billies hold on to take down Ken West 34-16 in Class A Quarterfinals

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Third seed Kenmore West hosted sixth seed Williamsville South on Saturday afternoon in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Scoreless late in the first, PJ Tasca hits Brad Evelt and he bulldozes his way down to the 10-yard line.

A few plays later, Christian Dewer gets it, heads to the right, and extends the ball over the goal line for the touchdown! Will South takes a 7-0 lead.

On the next Billies possession, Tasca launches it up to Brett Johnson who goes up and gets it in the end zone. It’s now 14-0.

Ken West looking to put something together on offense but Reed Lesmeister is met immediately by Luke Coppola for a big loss!

Late in the second, Caleb Kruzicki takes the handoff and speeds into the end zone for the third touchdown of the game. Will South led 21-0 at the half.

The Billies finish off the Blue Devils with a 34-16 win in the quarterfinals. Will South will head south next week to play undefeated Jamestown in the Class A semifinals.