Billies, Lancers girls win big on Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday night’s high school hoops action featured two really good girls match ups, let’s get to the action!

AMHERST VS. WILL SOUTH

In a battle of two of the top teams in New York, third ranked Will South hosted seventh ranked Amherst in a game that was set to be a thriller from the start.

The Tigers get things started early in the first, Paige Stelley brings it down and it’s Morgan Halt who drains the beautiful three to make it 8-4 Amherst.

Second quarter now, Amari DeBerry gets the rock down low and goes up and over defenders for the basket. Will South trails 18-15.

But not for long! Off the missed Amherst shot, Gretchen Dolan snags the rebound and brings it down before weaving through defenders for the easy layup at the blocks. Billies take a 19-18 lead.

Just over two minutes left in the quarter, Ella Wanzer wide open at the corner: count it, 1-2-3 points for Wanzer on that one. Amherst takes a 23-22 lead.

But it’s the Billies who come away from this one victorious! Will South downs Amherst 64-49 in the ECIC II match up. Will South remains unbeaten, while Amherst moves to a 3-2 record.

ST. MARY’S VS. MOUNT ST. MARY

In a Monsignor Martin match up between St. Mary’s and Mount St. Mary, the Lancers opened up the game looking unstoppable.

First quarter, St. Mary’s passing it around before hitting Shay Ceizki who sinks the short jumper to bring the Lancers up 15-2.

But the Thunder turns up the heat and starts a run of their own after that, Lauren Mucica brings it down the court and sends it to Alexis Roberts under the basket who banks it off the boards to make it 15-7. The Lancers would lead 20-7 at the end of the first.

Second quarter action now, Thunder keeping it up, Newark Winston on the steal and she takes it coast to coast for the layup in transition to cut St. Mary’s lead to 20-12.

Seconds left before the end of the half, Lancers get it to Ava Achtyl in the paint who hits the short shot. St. Mary’s led 38-20 at the half.

St. Mary’s put the pedal to the metal and allowed only 15 second half points to defeat Mount St. Mary 76-35.