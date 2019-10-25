Billies take down Falcons 38-0

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Wheatfield and Williamsville South met on Thursday night in a Chunk Funke Bowl game.

Second quarter, Falcons hand it off, but the ball pops out on the hand off! Aidan Ostrowski recovers it for the Billies!

Two plays later, Will South looking to score the first points of the game, but Jon Clifford’s pass is picked off in the end zone! Larry Vance snags the ball off a tipped pass, Niagara Wheatfield takes over.

A couple possessions later, Billies ball again, Xzavion Galarza takes the hand off, shakes off a couple of tackles, and gains some serious yardage before he’s brought down at the three yard line.

Three plays later, it’s going to be Clifford who keeps it and goes up the gut for the short touchdown, Billies take an 8-0 lead.

Falcons go three and out on their next possession, and Will South turns up the heat. Galarza gets the ball again, and yet again, he makes the Niagara Wheatfield defense pay. The running back takes it down the field all the way inside the 10 yard line, and on the next play, Galarza in at Wildcat, he takes it in himself for the touchdown. Billies led 16-0 at the half.

Will South keeps their foot on the gas in the second half to shut out Niagara Wheatfield 38-0.