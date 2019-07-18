Bills 2019 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

The Bills needed to give Josh Allen some weapons on the outside and that’s exactly what they did this off-season.

The wide receiver group will look much different when the Bills head to training camp. Free agent’s Cole Beasley and John Brown offer an instant upgrade to the offense. Those two were paid to play so they will be on the field. How quickly will they develop chemistry with Allen remains to be seen.

Robert Foster became Allen’s go-to guy late last season. Over the final 7 games of 2018, Foster averaged 73 yards per game and hauled in 3 touchdowns. He gained Allen’s trust and I believe he’ll carry that over to 2019.

Zay Jones struggled during his rookie season but bounce back nicely in 2018 and led the Bills in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. Zay will need to take yet another step forward in his 3rd season to remain one of Allen’s top targets.

After those top 4, there’s a group of wide outs who are kind of bunched together and will be fighting for a roster spot at camp. Veteran Andre Roberts was brought in to help on special teams and will likely take one of the wide receiver spots. Duke Williams, Ray-Ray McCloud, Isaiah McKenzie, Cam Phillips, and Victor Boldin Jr. will likely be fighting for the 6th and final wide out spot.

The Bills signed tight end Tyler Kroft this off-season hoping he would give some stability to the position but Kroft was injured during the first OTA. Kroft underwent foot surgery and his return is still in question. Rookie Dawson Knox played well during mini camp and if that continues he could lock up the starting tight end job at training camp. The Bills also brought back Lee Smith and drafted Tommy Sweeney.